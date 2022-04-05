Feuding between MO House and Senate on Congressional redistricting could spill over into work on state budget

The feuding between the Missouri House and Senate on the Congressional redistricting plan could spill over into work on the state budget. Missouri Senate Republican Floor Leader Caleb Rowden says he’s not impressed with the way the House has handled the current 47-billion-dollar budget proposal.

Rowden says they will go into a special session if needed to get the budget right. Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says the House has been making some “Draconian” and “petty” decisions on the budget.

