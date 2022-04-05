Man arrested for child molestation charge out of Wayne County
Authorities in Wayne County say that a man is in custody on a child molestation charge. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department reports that Tony Waites was taken into custody last week at a St. Louis hospital and transported back to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on charges of 1st-degree child molestation, 2nd-degree statutory sodomy, and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. No bond was set and officials say the investigation is still ongoing.