Today is local election day across our state. Voters will be deciding on issues like local taxes, mayors, school board members, and other topics affecting their daily lives. Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says today’s city and county elections are more important than some may know.

Ashcroft says he expects no major surprises at the polls.

