MO could make several changes to help make life safer for domestic violence survivors

Missouri could close loopholes in state law that allow domestic violence survivors to be further victimized. The Missouri House has unanimously sent a bill to the Senate that would make clear orders of protection remain in place until a court says otherwise – preventing those accused of abuse from pleading ignorance for violating a protection order. State Representative Lane Roberts says he is also proposing to allow survivors to testify by way of video conference, so they don’t have to be in the same location as the person accused of abusing them.

The bill would also specify that courts cannot make a victim or their family reveal in court the victim’s current address or workplace unless necessary.

