Pedestrian killed in weekend crash

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle late Saturday in Stoddard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 9:15 p.m. a northbound vehicle driven by 22-year-old Joshua Swasho, of Essex, was traveling on Missouri 51, a quarter of a mile south of Puxico. While traveling, his vehicle hit 33-year-old Jessica Williams, of Puxico, in the roadway. Williams was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. This is the 16th fatality for Troop E this year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!