Pedestrian killed in weekend crash
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle late Saturday in Stoddard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 9:15 p.m. a northbound vehicle driven by 22-year-old Joshua Swasho, of Essex, was traveling on Missouri 51, a quarter of a mile south of Puxico. While traveling, his vehicle hit 33-year-old Jessica Williams, of Puxico, in the roadway. Williams was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. This is the 16th fatality for Troop E this year.