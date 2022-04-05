Tax filing info: claim crypto, remaining child tax credits

The tax filing deadline is April 18th and this year parents must file in order to get the rest of their child tax credit. Half was paid out by the federal government to help Americans cope with COVID-related costs. IRS Spokesman Michael Devine explains.

Devine cautions taxpayers to check that letter to make sure the amount is correct. He also reminds taxpayers about a newer item to report: cryptocurrency transactions. Devine says it’s best to go with a tax specialist to keep up with the current laws and requirements.

