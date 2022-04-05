Tuesday, April 5th, 2022
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Boone County, MO — A Missouri man wearing a “Biden Is An Idiot” t-shirt was arrested for drunk driving. 71-year-old Randall Westveer was collared by state troopers and booked into the Boone County jail, where he posed for the above mug shot. Westveer, who lives in a neighboring county, was later released on $500 bond on the misdemeanor DWI count.
Westveer pleaded guilty to DWI in 2020 and was fined $500, according to court records. Westveer’s t-shirt, available online for around $20, uses the presidential seal as the “O” in idiot. In related garment news, a 26-year-old man recently arrested for drunk driving was wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon!” shirt when Alabama cops stuffed him into a squad car.