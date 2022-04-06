Menu

April 5, 2022 Local Election Results

Bollinger County

Bollinger County Prop A Sales Tax

  • Yes: 792 votes
  • No: 320 votes

Marble Hill Mayor

  • Thomas E. “Trey” Wiginton: 123
  • Charley “Chuck” Neeley: 41

Marble Hill Alderman Ward I

  • Roger Burr: 47

Marble Hill Alderman Ward II

  • Roger Lynch: 80

Sedgewickville Board Director

  • Debbie Hahs: 18
  • Larry Mungle: 16

Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 1 Year Unexpired Term

  • William Lewis: 2,575
  • Philip Taylor: 2,409
  • Nancy K. Johnson: 2,157

Cape Girardeau No. 63 School Board Member

  • Marcia Lynn Ware: 2,063
  • Matthew Welker: 2,872
  • Veronica Langston: 2,090

Cape Girardeau Mayor

  • Bob Fox: 2,090
  • Stacy Kinder: 2,113
  • Michelle Latham: 428

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 1

  • Dan Presson: 235
  • Deborah Young: 149

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 2

  • Tameka L. Randle: 232
  • Steve Watkins: 87

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 6

  • Mark H. Bliss: 575
  • Brandon Cooper: 346

Jackson Ward 1 Alderman

  • Paul W. Sander: 284

Jackson Ward 2 Alderman

  • David Reiminger: 252

Jackson Ward 3 Alderman

  • Michael Seabaugh: 290
  • Larry P. Cunningham: 259

Jackson Ward 4 Alderman

  • Joe Bob Baker: 155
  • Steven Lee: 78

Delta Mayor

  • Rocky King: 38
  • Write-in: 6

Delta Collector

  • Janie Kirkpatrick: 53
  • Write-in: 2

Delta Alderman

  • Susan Dunning: 25
  • Ruth A. Thiele: 18
  • Christy McClain: 9
  • Gary Diggs: 26
  • Teresa Lesch Byram: 18

Delta Alderman, 1 Year Unexpired Term

  • Travis J. Keys: 30
  • Jason Waddle: 13
  • Carolyn Bowers: 13

Oak Ridge Trustees

  • Mac Armbruster: 25
  • Write-in: 1

Old Appleton Trustees

  • Kevin J. Amschler: 7
  • Paul Albrisz: 2
  • Dennis Stephenson: 1

Mississippi County

Mississippi County Local Use Tax Question

  • No: 564
  • Yes: 505

City of Charleston City Council

  • Jackie Whiteside: 185
  • Philip M. Halter: 161
  • Joseph “Joe” Mooney: 132

Mississippi County Board of Directors

  • Dorothy Secoy: 210
  • Terry McLain: 106

Village of Wilson City Board of Trustees

  • Claude Armstrong: 8
  • Stephie Banks: 5
  • Theoda Ross: 2

New Madrid County

Portageville School District – FEMA Building Prop Safe Bulldogs

  • Yes: 452
  • No: 101

Portageville School District Prop Bulldog – Tax Levy

  • Yes: 376
  • No: 178

City of Lilbourn Mayor

  • Danny Sprouse: 107
  • Robert Taylor: 83

City of Lilbourn Collector

  • Virgie Johnson: 67
  • Wendy Henry: 50
  • Amanda Lawrence: 41

City of Lilbourn Alderman Ward I

  • Larry Long: 64
  • Terry L. Hawkins: 25

City of Lilbourn Alderman Ward II

  • Larry Joe Hamilton: 40
  • Benji Henry: 34

City of Portageville Alderman Ward 1

  • Patty Estes Johnson: 130
  • Gary Faulk: 50

City of Portageville Alderman Ward 2

  • Shirley Estes: 189
  • Michael T. Johnston: 117

City of New Madrid Mayor

  • Donnie Brown: 327
  • Nick White: 298

Pemiscot County

City of Cooter Alderman Ward 1

  • Brenda Horton: 23
  • Jerry Mc Clure: 12

City of Steele Mayor

  • Jonathan Spence: 349
  • Rusty Hicks: 32

City of Steele Marshall

  • Billy Joe Stanfield: 298
  • Eric Reno: 89

City of Caruthersville Councilperson Ward 1

  • Luther Robinson: 65
  • Barbara Rodger: 39

Perry County

Perry County Hospital Trustees

  • Stephen Rozier: 625
  • Robin Huber Sims: 726
  • William “Bill” Bohnert: 1,156

Perryville Mayor

  • Larry Riney: 626
  • Ken Baer: 544
  • Kenny Tucker: 33

Perryville City Marshal

  • Direk L. Hunt: 962

Perryville Alderman Ward I

  • Tom Guth: 384

Perryville Alderman Ward II

  • Curt Buerck: 247

Perryville Alderman Ward III

  • Prince E. Hudson: 125
  • Clinton D. Rice: 301

Scott County

Chaffee R-2 School District Prop K.I.D.S.

  • Yes: 301
  • No: 72

Prop Kelly Schools 2022

  • Yes: 540
  • No: 166

Scott City R-1 Prop K.I.D.S.

  • Yes: 529
  • No: 50

Scott County Rural Fire Protection DIstrict Prop Fire

  • For: 227
  • Against: 275

Village of Kelso General Tax Levy Question

  • Yes: 33
  • No: 16

City of Oran Alderman Ward II

  • Gil Roslen: 39
  • Jarrett Whitmore: 24

Scott City Local Use Tax Question

  • Yes: 253
  • No: 227

City of Sikeston Fireworks Question

  • Yes: 653
  • No: 711

Stoddard County

City of Advance Waterworks Question

  • Yes: 127
  • No: 102

City of Dexter Alderman Ward I

  • Randal Tennison: 85
  • Frank Killian

City of Dexter Alderman Ward II

  • Bryce Matthews: 210
  • Larry Rodgers: 62

City of Dexter Alderman Ward III

  • Larry Helm: 36
  • Glen Robinson: 29

Puxico R-VIII School District Prop 2

  • Yes: 343
  • No: 134

You can learn more about this week’s local elections from your local county clerk’s office.

