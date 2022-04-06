April 5, 2022 Local Election Results
Bollinger County
Bollinger County Prop A Sales Tax
- Yes: 792 votes
- No: 320 votes
Marble Hill Mayor
- Thomas E. “Trey” Wiginton: 123
- Charley “Chuck” Neeley: 41
Marble Hill Alderman Ward I
- Roger Burr: 47
Marble Hill Alderman Ward II
- Roger Lynch: 80
Sedgewickville Board Director
- Debbie Hahs: 18
- Larry Mungle: 16
Cape Girardeau County
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 1 Year Unexpired Term
- William Lewis: 2,575
- Philip Taylor: 2,409
- Nancy K. Johnson: 2,157
Cape Girardeau No. 63 School Board Member
- Marcia Lynn Ware: 2,063
- Matthew Welker: 2,872
- Veronica Langston: 2,090
Cape Girardeau Mayor
- Bob Fox: 2,090
- Stacy Kinder: 2,113
- Michelle Latham: 428
Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 1
- Dan Presson: 235
- Deborah Young: 149
Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 2
- Tameka L. Randle: 232
- Steve Watkins: 87
Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 6
- Mark H. Bliss: 575
- Brandon Cooper: 346
Jackson Ward 1 Alderman
- Paul W. Sander: 284
Jackson Ward 2 Alderman
- David Reiminger: 252
Jackson Ward 3 Alderman
- Michael Seabaugh: 290
- Larry P. Cunningham: 259
Jackson Ward 4 Alderman
- Joe Bob Baker: 155
- Steven Lee: 78
Delta Mayor
- Rocky King: 38
- Write-in: 6
Delta Collector
- Janie Kirkpatrick: 53
- Write-in: 2
Delta Alderman
- Susan Dunning: 25
- Ruth A. Thiele: 18
- Christy McClain: 9
- Gary Diggs: 26
- Teresa Lesch Byram: 18
Delta Alderman, 1 Year Unexpired Term
- Travis J. Keys: 30
- Jason Waddle: 13
- Carolyn Bowers: 13
Oak Ridge Trustees
- Mac Armbruster: 25
- Write-in: 1
Old Appleton Trustees
- Kevin J. Amschler: 7
- Paul Albrisz: 2
- Dennis Stephenson: 1
Mississippi County
Mississippi County Local Use Tax Question
- No: 564
- Yes: 505
City of Charleston City Council
- Jackie Whiteside: 185
- Philip M. Halter: 161
- Joseph “Joe” Mooney: 132
Mississippi County Board of Directors
- Dorothy Secoy: 210
- Terry McLain: 106
Village of Wilson City Board of Trustees
- Claude Armstrong: 8
- Stephie Banks: 5
- Theoda Ross: 2
New Madrid County
Portageville School District – FEMA Building Prop Safe Bulldogs
- Yes: 452
- No: 101
Portageville School District Prop Bulldog – Tax Levy
- Yes: 376
- No: 178
City of Lilbourn Mayor
- Danny Sprouse: 107
- Robert Taylor: 83
City of Lilbourn Collector
- Virgie Johnson: 67
- Wendy Henry: 50
- Amanda Lawrence: 41
City of Lilbourn Alderman Ward I
- Larry Long: 64
- Terry L. Hawkins: 25
City of Lilbourn Alderman Ward II
- Larry Joe Hamilton: 40
- Benji Henry: 34
City of Portageville Alderman Ward 1
- Patty Estes Johnson: 130
- Gary Faulk: 50
City of Portageville Alderman Ward 2
- Shirley Estes: 189
- Michael T. Johnston: 117
City of New Madrid Mayor
- Donnie Brown: 327
- Nick White: 298
Pemiscot County
City of Cooter Alderman Ward 1
- Brenda Horton: 23
- Jerry Mc Clure: 12
City of Steele Mayor
- Jonathan Spence: 349
- Rusty Hicks: 32
City of Steele Marshall
- Billy Joe Stanfield: 298
- Eric Reno: 89
City of Caruthersville Councilperson Ward 1
- Luther Robinson: 65
- Barbara Rodger: 39
Perry County
Perry County Hospital Trustees
- Stephen Rozier: 625
- Robin Huber Sims: 726
- William “Bill” Bohnert: 1,156
Perryville Mayor
- Larry Riney: 626
- Ken Baer: 544
- Kenny Tucker: 33
Perryville City Marshal
- Direk L. Hunt: 962
Perryville Alderman Ward I
- Tom Guth: 384
Perryville Alderman Ward II
- Curt Buerck: 247
Perryville Alderman Ward III
- Prince E. Hudson: 125
- Clinton D. Rice: 301
Scott County
Chaffee R-2 School District Prop K.I.D.S.
- Yes: 301
- No: 72
Prop Kelly Schools 2022
- Yes: 540
- No: 166
Scott City R-1 Prop K.I.D.S.
- Yes: 529
- No: 50
Scott County Rural Fire Protection DIstrict Prop Fire
- For: 227
- Against: 275
Village of Kelso General Tax Levy Question
- Yes: 33
- No: 16
City of Oran Alderman Ward II
- Gil Roslen: 39
- Jarrett Whitmore: 24
Scott City Local Use Tax Question
- Yes: 253
- No: 227
City of Sikeston Fireworks Question
- Yes: 653
- No: 711
Stoddard County
City of Advance Waterworks Question
- Yes: 127
- No: 102
City of Dexter Alderman Ward I
- Randal Tennison: 85
- Frank Killian
City of Dexter Alderman Ward II
- Bryce Matthews: 210
- Larry Rodgers: 62
City of Dexter Alderman Ward III
- Larry Helm: 36
- Glen Robinson: 29
Puxico R-VIII School District Prop 2
- Yes: 343
- No: 134
You can learn more about this week’s local elections from your local county clerk’s office.