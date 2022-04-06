April 5, 2022 Local Election Results

Bollinger County

Bollinger County Prop A Sales Tax

Yes: 792 votes

No: 320 votes

Marble Hill Mayor

Thomas E. “Trey” Wiginton: 123

Charley “Chuck” Neeley: 41

Marble Hill Alderman Ward I

Roger Burr: 47

Marble Hill Alderman Ward II

Roger Lynch: 80

Sedgewickville Board Director

Debbie Hahs: 18

Larry Mungle: 16

Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 1 Year Unexpired Term

William Lewis: 2,575

Philip Taylor: 2,409

Nancy K. Johnson: 2,157

Cape Girardeau No. 63 School Board Member

Marcia Lynn Ware: 2,063

Matthew Welker: 2,872

Veronica Langston: 2,090

Cape Girardeau Mayor

Bob Fox: 2,090

Stacy Kinder: 2,113

Michelle Latham: 428

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 1

Dan Presson: 235

Deborah Young: 149

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 2

Tameka L. Randle: 232

Steve Watkins: 87

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 6

Mark H. Bliss: 575

Brandon Cooper: 346

Jackson Ward 1 Alderman

Paul W. Sander: 284

Jackson Ward 2 Alderman

David Reiminger: 252

Jackson Ward 3 Alderman

Michael Seabaugh: 290

Larry P. Cunningham: 259

Jackson Ward 4 Alderman

Joe Bob Baker: 155

Steven Lee: 78

Delta Mayor

Rocky King: 38

Write-in: 6

Delta Collector

Janie Kirkpatrick: 53

Write-in: 2

Delta Alderman

Susan Dunning: 25

Ruth A. Thiele: 18

Christy McClain: 9

Gary Diggs: 26

Teresa Lesch Byram: 18

Delta Alderman, 1 Year Unexpired Term

Travis J. Keys: 30

Jason Waddle: 13

Carolyn Bowers: 13

Oak Ridge Trustees

Mac Armbruster: 25

Write-in: 1

Old Appleton Trustees

Kevin J. Amschler: 7

Paul Albrisz: 2

Dennis Stephenson: 1

Mississippi County

Mississippi County Local Use Tax Question

No: 564

Yes: 505

City of Charleston City Council

Jackie Whiteside: 185

Philip M. Halter: 161

Joseph “Joe” Mooney: 132

Mississippi County Board of Directors

Dorothy Secoy: 210

Terry McLain: 106

Village of Wilson City Board of Trustees

Claude Armstrong: 8

Stephie Banks: 5

Theoda Ross: 2

New Madrid County

Portageville School District – FEMA Building Prop Safe Bulldogs

Yes: 452

No: 101

Portageville School District Prop Bulldog – Tax Levy

Yes: 376

No: 178

City of Lilbourn Mayor

Danny Sprouse: 107

Robert Taylor: 83

City of Lilbourn Collector

Virgie Johnson: 67

Wendy Henry: 50

Amanda Lawrence: 41

City of Lilbourn Alderman Ward I

Larry Long: 64

Terry L. Hawkins: 25

City of Lilbourn Alderman Ward II

Larry Joe Hamilton: 40

Benji Henry: 34

City of Portageville Alderman Ward 1

Patty Estes Johnson: 130

Gary Faulk: 50

City of Portageville Alderman Ward 2

Shirley Estes: 189

Michael T. Johnston: 117

City of New Madrid Mayor

Donnie Brown: 327

Nick White: 298

Pemiscot County

City of Cooter Alderman Ward 1

Brenda Horton: 23

Jerry Mc Clure: 12

City of Steele Mayor

Jonathan Spence: 349

Rusty Hicks: 32

City of Steele Marshall

Billy Joe Stanfield: 298

Eric Reno: 89

City of Caruthersville Councilperson Ward 1

Luther Robinson: 65

Barbara Rodger: 39

Perry County

Perry County Hospital Trustees

Stephen Rozier: 625

Robin Huber Sims: 726

William “Bill” Bohnert: 1,156

Perryville Mayor

Larry Riney: 626

Ken Baer: 544

Kenny Tucker: 33

Perryville City Marshal

Direk L. Hunt: 962

Perryville Alderman Ward I

Tom Guth: 384

Perryville Alderman Ward II

Curt Buerck: 247

Perryville Alderman Ward III

Prince E. Hudson: 125

Clinton D. Rice: 301

Scott County

Chaffee R-2 School District Prop K.I.D.S.

Yes: 301

No: 72

Prop Kelly Schools 2022

Yes: 540

No: 166

Scott City R-1 Prop K.I.D.S.

Yes: 529

No: 50

Scott County Rural Fire Protection DIstrict Prop Fire

For: 227

Against: 275

Village of Kelso General Tax Levy Question

Yes: 33

No: 16

City of Oran Alderman Ward II

Gil Roslen: 39

Jarrett Whitmore: 24

Scott City Local Use Tax Question

Yes: 253

No: 227

City of Sikeston Fireworks Question

Yes: 653

No: 711

Stoddard County

City of Advance Waterworks Question

Yes: 127

No: 102

City of Dexter Alderman Ward I

Randal Tennison: 85

Frank Killian

City of Dexter Alderman Ward II

Bryce Matthews: 210

Larry Rodgers: 62

City of Dexter Alderman Ward III

Larry Helm: 36

Glen Robinson: 29

Puxico R-VIII School District Prop 2

Yes: 343

No: 134

You can learn more about this week’s local elections from your local county clerk’s office.

