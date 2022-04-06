Cape Police Headquarters power outage

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, scheduled electrical repair will take place at Police Headquarters. An internal power outage is anticipated from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. During this time, administrative offices and the lobby to Police Headquarters will be closed.

For administrative calls during the outage, the public should call:

573-339-6307; or

573-339-6660

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will have administrative staff available, off-site, to answer these lines until power is fully restored.

Requests for police records will also be unavailable during this time. These requests will be fulfilled once power is restored. Records requests should be emailed to records@cityofcape.org.

Calls to 911 and law enforcement response to calls for service will not be affected during the scheduled outage.

