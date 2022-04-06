Dexter man arrested in Ripley county on multiple charges
A Dexter man was arrested in Ripley County Monday night on multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 59-year-old Kenny Davis was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance for meth, possession of a controlled substance for Alprazolam, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license plate light, and not having insurance. He also had a Butler County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Ripley County warrant for failure to appear on a moving traffic violation. He was taken to the Ripley County Jail following his arrest.