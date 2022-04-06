East Prairie Police seek persons of interest in shots fired incident

Law enforcement is looking for help in finding the persons of interest in a shooting earlier this week. At 6:55 p.m. Monday, the East Prairie Police Department received a call from a citizen that they heard gunshots. An investigation was started and it was determined that the shots came from a moving vehicle on N. Martin Ave. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office released images of possible persons of interest and a possible suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They are asking for your help in identifying the people and vehicle. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Prairie Police Department at (573) 649-3511.

