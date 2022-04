Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says the U.S. must stand with Ukraine in every way possible. Hartzler, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, says it’s difficult to see what the people of Ukraine are going through.

Hartzler says she is pushing hard to get Ukraine what they need, including missile defense systems, drones that can be used as explosives, body armor, among other things.

