Missouri clearing backlog of untested, unreported rape kits, getting FBI matches on suspect DNA

A backlog of untested rape kits across Missouri have been sent to labs after an effort begun three years ago, with the help of federal grants. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt held a press conference to announce their progress. The SAFE Kit Initiative State Coordinator is Judge M. Keithley Williams

Judge Williams says it has taken years, and miles, to track down untested and unreported sexual assault kits. Since they began shipping out these untested rape kits, Judge Williams says they have gotten DNA matches on the FBI’s criminal lists. She says there will be more announcements soon about prosecution across states.

