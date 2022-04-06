MO Senate Democratic Leader says passing budget by deadline will be difficult this time

Missouri Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says meeting the Constitutional deadline to pass a state budget is going to be difficult this year. Rizzo says there are a lot of differences to work out. He says the House is about three weeks behind at getting the budget to the upper chamber and he does not understand why.

Senate Republican Floor Leader Caleb Rowden says he can only assume that the delay is either due to incompetence or he says the House might be trying to back the Senate into a corner. The governor’s budget proposal is about 47-billion-dollars for the fiscal year that begins in July.

