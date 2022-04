Scout Sessions feature local and touring artists performing original tunes from iconic midwestern landmarks. They met up with Cape Girardeau legend Mike Renick before the doors opened for dinner at Top of the Marq to bottle up a few of the hometown boy’s originals. He penned this one on a rare New Year’s Eve in. It’s called “I Believe.”

