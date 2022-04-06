New MO Children’s Division director talks about severe worker shortages and existing staff “drowning” in work

The new director of the Missouri Children’s Division says due to severe staff shortages, the division is “treading water” and it is doing its best to “stem the bleeding.” During a legislative committee hearing yesterday, Director Darrell Missey says the child welfare division, which handles foster care cases, has 237 vacancies. He cites one worker handling 38 cases – way more than the accreditation standard of 15 cases each.

Missey says the division’s starting pay is nearly 35-thousand-dollars – about 10-thousand-dollars lower than neighboring Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois.

