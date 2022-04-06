Wednesday, April 6th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Phoenix, AZ — A man on a Southwest Airlines flight faces federal charges after allegedly masturbating at least four times during the flight. The Daily Beast reports that it happened on a flight from Seattle to Phoenix. The criminal complaint obtained by the site claimed it happened on Southwest flight 3814 on April 2nd, 2022.



Antonio Sherrodd McGarity is accused of masturbating four times in the seat next to a female passenger. The woman took photos. When McGarity fell asleep, she told the flight crew what happened. They moved her to another seat on the flight. The woman turned the photos over to Phoenix police when the flight landed.



The FBI interviewed him and says he didn’t think the female passenger was uncomfortable with him masturbating and he thought “it was kind of kinky.” McGarity is facing charges related to lewd, indecent, or obscene acts.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!