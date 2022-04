A Poplar Bluff man sits in the Butler County jail after he was arrested Friday in connection with a 2020 murder. 18-year-old Jace Davis is charged with the Class A felony of second degree murder and the unclassified felony of armed criminal action in relation to the September 2020 death of his mother, Darla McComb. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

