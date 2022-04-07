Missouri State Senators go into detail on the state’s record budget

As the budget issue presses on, the Missouri Senate is looking at one of many issues affecting state business. Senate Bill 758 has to do with how the state deals with bids for construction projects large and small. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Lincoln Hough says it would change the rules for public project bidding.

An amendment was offered to Hough’s bill regarding vaccine mandates by Democratic Senator Lauren Arthur. One more approval and the proposal goes to the Missouri House of Representatives for consideration.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!