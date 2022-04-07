Sports betting could be in the cards this legislative session in Missouri

Sports betting could be coming to a Missouri casino near you. Republican State Representative Dan Houx is proposing to let people wager on sporting events at casinos on mobile devices and at some sports venues, bringing in an estimated nine-million-dollars in new state revenue. Jefferson City resident Bob Priddy says not one bill has been written by a lawmaker that would legalize sports betting on the state’s terms.

Professional sports teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Current, and St. Louis Cardinals back the legislation. The House has passed the bill and a Senate committee is deciding whether to back the legislation and send the plan to the full Senate for debate.

