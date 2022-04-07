Stoddard County man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation

A Bernie man was sentenced yesterday to 24 years in prison for child molestation. 37-year-old Bobby Riddell, of Bernie, was sentenced to 24 years incarceration for first-degree statutory sodomy. The sentence was made consecutive to a previously imposed seven-year sentence in New Madrid County for a total of 31 years. Riddell previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 2 to first-degree statutory sodomy involving a victim less than 14-years-old. There was no plea agreement between the defense and the state. There were no restrictions on the sentencing range as a result of the plea and was an “open plea.” A sentencing assessment report was conducted by the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole and a sentencing hearing was conducted yesterday. The child victim and her mother testified as to the devastating effect that this crime has had on the child’s life. The abuse began when the child was 11-years-old while living in Stoddard County and continued for five years in other counties as the child grew older.

