Storage building fire under investigation in Campbell

Authorities in Campbell are investigating a fire from early Tuesday morning. The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department reports that crews responded to a storage building fire on Elm Street shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was not fully extinguished until around 8 a.m. Officials say that the fire is under investigation and anyone who has information on how it might have started is asked to contact the Campbell Fire Department or Campbell Police Department.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!