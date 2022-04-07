Thursday, April 7th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Clearwater, FL — Prosecutors have declined to pursue criminal charges against the Florida women arrested for allegedly breaking into a man’s home and glitter bombing him. In a pair of Circuit Court filings, prosecutors reported that their investigation had concluded that “the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time” of the Glitter Twins, 29-year-old Sarah Franks and 27-year-old Kaitlin O’Donovan.



Franks and O’Donovan have been free on bond since their arrest in January for the 3:00 a.m. storming of the Clearwater home of Jacob Colon. Franks said she was married to O’Donovan and that the couple had a casual sexual relationship with Colon, a waiter whom they met at a Clearwater restaurant. The “three-way type thing” had already ended, Franks said, when the alleged glitter bombing occurred.



Police reported that Franks and O’Donovan first argued with Colon while he was standing on his fenced balcony. The women each threw a container of glitter at Colon, who was struck “in the upper torso and head.” After Colon retreated into his home, Franks climbed over the fence and entered the residence, where she threw more containers of glitter at Colon. Once inside, O’Donovan allegedly pelted Colon with additional glitter. Franks and O’Donovan were arrested about an hour after the glitter attack.



Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!