For at least the past decade, Missouri has not fully funded efforts to help struggling schools

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says it has been asking the state for about six-million-dollars annually the past decade to help academically struggling K-12 school districts. The legislature and governor have chosen not to fully fund the effort by millions during that time, meaning some underperforming schools are not getting tools they need to get their students back on track. Missouri has billions of federal dollars sitting in the bank and Doug Hayter, with the Missouri Association of School Administrators, hopes the legislature will designate additional funding to help these students.

State lawmakers are currently crafting the state budget for the next fiscal year.

