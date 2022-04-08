Friday, April 12th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



West Monroe, LA — Don’t you hate it when you search all over the house for your misplaced methamphetamine and Xanax only to discover that the drugs were inside your four-year-old child’s lunch bag at daycare? Louisiana cops were summoned yesterday to a child care facility in West Monroe after staffers discovered narcotics inside a bag carried by the daughter of 35-year-old Jennifer Wise.



A police investigation revealed that Wise had left a gram of meth, half a Xanax bar, and several doses of the sedative Clonazepam in the girl’s lunch bag “when she dropped her off at the daycare.” During a police interview Tuesday afternoon, Wise reportedly admitted to purchasing the drugs a day earlier for $75. “Wise said she had actually misplaced the drugs and was currently looking for them,” reported State Trooper Ryan Baker.



A search of Wise’s residence yielded nine grams of meth, digital scales, and “numerous plastic baggies used for distribution,” the affidavit states. Wise has been charged with four felony narcotics counts and two misdemeanor raps. She is locked up in the Ouachita Parish jail on $14,500 bond.

