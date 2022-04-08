MO task force would find out how much vacant state property there is – and how much the sites are costing taxpayers
A statewide task force could find out how much abandoned state property there is in Missouri and how much the sites are costing taxpayers. The Missouri House has given initial approval to the proposed creation of the panel. State Representative Randy Railsback wants the task force to also recommend what to do with the vacant locations. He says the state could save millions of dollars by selling off unused property, including one in southwest Missouri.
One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the Senate.