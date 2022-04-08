Sikeston woman sentenced for her role in fatal crash

The Standard Democrat reports that a Sikeston woman was sentenced Wednesday to prison and ordered to pay restitution for her involvement in the 2021 traffic crash resulting in the death of a Sikeston man. 21-year-old Karmilia Smith was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on a charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of 30-year-old Cadarious Butler. Smith was also ordered to pay funeral costs to the victim’s family in the amount of $5,075. Smith previously entered a guilty plea on Jan. 26. The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on May 11, 2021, as the vehicle driven by Butler was southbound on I-55 at the 87.2 mile marker when his vehicle was hit by the southbound vehicle driven by Smith. Butler’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced dead by the Scott County Coroner by 1:50 p.m. Smith was subsequently arrested and charged.

