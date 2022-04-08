Two arrested in Jackson County, IL firearms investigation

A firearms investigation in Jackson County, IL led to the arrest of two Carbondale residents. The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Taniskia Morning and 18-year-old Javarr Underwood were arrested last week on multiple gun charges after a search of Morning’s home turned up four guns. Morning is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges, and faces up to 10 years behind bars. Underwood is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, among other charges, and faces up to 7 years in prison. Preliminary hearings begin on April 19.

