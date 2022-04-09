Trading Post – April 9
‘48 Farmall H tractor
‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237
————–
Beagle puppies – 6 weeks old – $60/each – ph #: 573-510-1283
————–
Indoor Sale – Centenary Methodist Church – 300 N. Ellis – Cape
————–
‘12 Cadillac – $10,500 – ph #: 573-730-2333
————–
Yard Sale – 502 N. Kingshighway – Sikeston
————–
Dining room table – 6 chairs – 2 leafs
Chest of drawers
Hide-a-bed – ph #: 573-475-9646
————–
Baby bed mattress – unused – $40 – ph #: 573-579-4899
————–
Buying: Fencing & T-Posts
Buying: N-scale train sets & pieces – ph #: 573-450-5401
————–
Buying: Circulated US silver coins – pre-’64 – ph #: 450-1862
————–
Queen mattress set – $100
Exercise equipment
4 Oak stair treads – $175 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————–
Buys: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————–
30 ft collapsible aluminum flag pole – $200 – ph #: 618-521-4515
————–
‘10 Ford F-150 – $10,000 – ph #: 573-510-9604