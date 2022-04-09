Menu

Trading Post – April 9

‘48 Farmall H tractor

‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237

Beagle puppies – 6 weeks old – $60/each – ph #: 573-510-1283

Indoor Sale – Centenary Methodist Church – 300 N. Ellis – Cape

‘12 Cadillac – $10,500 – ph #: 573-730-2333

Yard Sale – 502 N. Kingshighway – Sikeston

Dining room table – 6 chairs – 2 leafs

Chest of drawers

Hide-a-bed – ph #: 573-475-9646

Baby bed mattress – unused – $40 – ph #: 573-579-4899

Buying: Fencing & T-Posts

Buying:  N-scale train sets & pieces – ph #: 573-450-5401

Buying: Circulated US silver coins – pre-’64 – ph #: 450-1862

Queen mattress set – $100

Exercise equipment 

4 Oak stair treads – $175 – ph #: 573-450-5312

Buys: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

30 ft collapsible aluminum flag pole – $200 – ph #: 618-521-4515

‘10 Ford F-150 – $10,000 – ph #: 573-510-9604

