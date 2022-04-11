Blunt-championed Recovering America’s Wildlife Act heads to full Senate

A wildlife conservation bill championed by Senator Roy Blunt is now ready for a vote in the full US Senate. He calls the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act landmark legislation and it includes $1.3 billion in yearly funding for local conservation of more than 1200 species of wildlife and plants.

Blunt has worked closely with Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico to get this bill passed, and it has bipartisan support in the House as well.

