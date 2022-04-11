Charges filed in stealing at Dexter bank

Court documents indicate a man allegedly planned to rob a Dexter bank, but instead grabbed cash from a bank customer and fled before being apprehended by police. 33-year-old Mitchell Johnson, of Bonne Terre, entered Regions Bank on W. Business U.S. 60 around 10:45 a.m. with a handwritten note demanding money. When Johnson entered the bank, he observed Deborah Worley, who had withdrawn $3,000 in cash. He grabbed the money from Worley instead and fled. Worley and her husband, John, chased Johnson, and police later apprehended him. Johnson told investigators he had been in a “prison gang” and felt he was being followed and “felt they were going to kill him.” He wanted to use the proceeds from the planned bank robbery to travel to California in an effort to evade the gang members. Johnson told investigators, and records confirmed, he had been in a local behavioral health facility for mental health issues, leaving the facility earlier that day. He has a prior conviction of bank robbery in Illinois and several assault convictions in Missouri. Johnson was charged with two counts of felony stealing and is being held in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond.

