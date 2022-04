Trivia and politics will collide soon in the first-ever Missouri legislative trivia contest. State Representatives Barry Hovis, Gretchen Bangert, and Ann Kelley are teaming up to put on the fundraiser to benefit Ukraine humanitarian efforts and the Missouri Historical Society. Hovis says the event is May 4 in Jefferson City.

Sponsors, teams, and volunteers can sign up by contacting Representative Gretchen Bangert’s office.

