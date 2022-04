Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer has been eager to question Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on a list of issues on the Financial Services Committee. He was able to last week and one of the topics was sanctions on Russia.

Yellen said that they should not do sanctions before something had occurred. He disagreed. Luetkemeyer has requested Yellen to speak to his banking subcommittee since she took office.

