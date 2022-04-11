MO state budget heads to Senate

The state budget for the next fiscal year is headed to the Missouri Senate. The House has passed a 47-billion-dollar budget plan that includes an extra two-billion-dollars in the bank. About 3.5-billion-dollars would make up state aid to K-12 public schools and nearly 114-million for school bus transportation costs. State Representative Kevin Windham says that is not enough.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says when local funding is figured in, Missouri ranks about 35th in the nation in K-12 public education funding. The proposed budget heads to the Senate, where other changes are expected.

