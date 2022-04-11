Sign Up For The St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic!

Join Little Caesars Pizza and KZIM KSIM at the 8th Annual St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic, May 21st at Scott City Park with the SEMO Disc Golf Club! This doubles disc golf tournament will feature two rounds of disc golf, lunch, free CTPs and cash/merchandise payouts. Teams will be flighted after the first round and then compete in either the A, B or C division. You’ll also be able to participate in the Ace Pool and several raffles throughout the day. All registration and raffle proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the first 80 registrants are guaranteed a player pack. Reserve your spot below with Little Caesars Pizza, the SEMO Disc Golf Club and KZIM KSIM!

