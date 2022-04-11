St. Louis Federal Reserve chair says inflation rate could see some relief this year

Most Missourians are feeling the financial squeeze of the highest inflation rates since the 1970s and early ‘80s, but the U.S. Federal Reserve says relief could be coming this year. President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis, James Bullard, addressed a gathering at the University of Missouri in Columbia on Thursday. He said the economy will grow this year by close to three percent. Bullard says that growth will bring even more jobs.

Bullard says jobs disappeared causing the labor market to plunge during the two-year pandemic.

