State lawmaker omits Cape Girardeau County in bill, pledges correction

People make mistakes and state Rep. Dave Griffith vows to fix a legislative error quickly. Griffith’s measure, House Bill 1562, designates nearly all of Southeast Missouri as the “Stars and Stripes Historic Region.” The National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library is in Bloomfield. By a unanimous 138-0 vote, Griffith’s bill passed Wednesday, with three members voting present. Among those who did not vote in the affirmative, but rather as “present” on what appeared at first glance as non-controversial legislation was Rep. Kevin Windham, Jr. Windham, who is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, wondered why Griffith didn’t specify Cape Girardeau County as part of the historic area. Stars and Stripes Historic Region is specified in the bill as 25 counties, including Bollinger, Perry and Scott. Cape Girardeau County, often referred to as the “hub” of Southeast Missouri, did not appear in the bill approved by the House. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

