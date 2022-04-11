Teen taken into custody after firearm found in vehicle on school grounds

A Dexter teen has been taken into custody after a firearm was found in her vehicle on school property. Dexter Chief of Police Hank Trout reports that on April 5th the Dexter Police Department assisted the Stoddard County Juvenile office with an investigation at Dexter High School. During the investigation, a handgun was recovered from a 16-year-old student’s vehicle, which was parked on school property. Trout says that the handgun was not loaded and no ammunition was found. There were also no threats of violence made at any time during the investigation. The Juvenile Office took custody of the girl and she was transported to the Stoddard County Detention Center.

