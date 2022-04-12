Juvenile arrested in East Prairie shooting
One arrest has been made and others pending in the incident involving shots fired in East Prairie on April 4th. A post from the East Prairie Police Department stated the shooter has been arrested and other arrests are expected. The shooter and others suspected are juveniles. The incident occurred at 6:55 p.m. April 4th when the East Prairie Police Department received a call from a citizen that they heard gunshots. An investigation was started and it was determined that the shots came from a moving vehicle on North Martin Avenue. In a social media post, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office released images of possible persons of interest and a possible suspect vehicle and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons and vehicle.