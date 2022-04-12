Missouri bill would let convicted felons run for elected office

Missouri law bans convicted felons from running for office. State Representative Michael Davis is proposing to let felons seek elected office after they complete their prison and supervision time.

State Representative Kevin Windham questions why they would have to wait seven years to run for office when he says a convicted felon can get out of prison and have other rights immediately restored. A Missouri House committee is reviewing his bill and could vote soon on the plan.

