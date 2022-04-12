Missouri could have a registry for convicted murderers on probation or parole

Convicted murderers on probation or parole could go on a registry in Missouri to let the public know they are in the community. The state House has given initial approval to a bill that would work the same way as the sex offender registry. State Representative Rasheen Aldridge says a murder registry would put a “black cloud” over the individuals on probation or parole.

Bill sponsor, State Representative Lane Roberts says the public has the right to know these individuals are in the community while they are on probation or parole. If the bill receives one more vote of support, it would head to the Senate.

