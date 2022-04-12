Mizzou Veterinary Lab Tracking Latest Avian Influenza Outbreak

The University of Missouri’s Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory is tracking highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state and testing birds to confirm the virus. There are now nine cases in poultry flocks in seven Missouri counties. MU Professor Doctor Daniel Shaw says these cases are widespread rather than farm-to-farm like the 2015 bird flu outbreak.

Doctor Shaw says it just takes one or two birds to get it and they spread it through the barn pretty rapidly. Three of Missouri’s nine avian influenza cases are in backyard non-commercial flocks.

