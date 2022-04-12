MO lawmakers still trying to find compromise on Congressional redistricting

Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz says lawmakers are still trying to find a compromise on a Congressional redistricting plan. The session-long delay has centered around a group of hard-line Senate Republicans who think the districts should be made up of seven Republican strongholds and one likely Democratic seat. Most Republicans say that is not a fair representation of the state’s political makeup and they support six Republican-leaning districts and two Democratic ones.

Congressional districts are reconfigured every ten years to reflect new Census data.

