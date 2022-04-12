Two arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

Two Poplar Bluff residents are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after five children were found living in what was described as unsanitary and unhealthy living conditions. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley reports that officers responded to a residence on Butler Street last week to follow up on information that had been received regarding drug activity. At the residence, officers found Aaron and Teyrsa Medley, along with five children. The children are all under the age of 10. Whiteley says that each room of the residence was littered with loose trash and large bags of trash. There was also dirt and a dark hard substance that coated the flooring and baseboards, as well as piles of dirty clothing, trash, used toilet paper, and diapers that covered the bathroom flooring. Both Aaron and Teyrsa Medley were taken into custody on five counts of 1st-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Their bond was each set at $10,000. The Butler County Juvenile Office, Children’s Division, and Social Services all assisted in removing the children from the residence.

