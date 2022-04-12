Two arrested in Butler County for providing illegal narcotics resulting in death

Two people have been arrested in Butler County for providing illegal narcotics which resulted in a death. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that early Sunday morning, a deputy responded to a residence on County Road 526 in reference to an individual that was unresponsive. Once the deputy arrived it was apparent that the individual had overdosed. The victim was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is not being released at this time. An investigation into the death resulted in two individuals being arrested for allegedly providing illegal narcotics that caused the death of the victim. The individuals arrested were 31-year-old Ruthie Johnson, of Poplar Bluff, and 20-year-old Devlin Cooper, of Pocahontas, Arkansas. Both are being lodged in the Butler County Justice Center. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and SEMO Drug Task Force are continuing with the investigation. Investigators will be requesting formal charges of felony murder for both subjects.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!