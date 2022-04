Caruthersville Police have made an arrest following a shooting over the weekend. Authorities report the shooting occurred Saturday on East Fifth Street. 28-year-old Deborah Hunter, of Caruthersville, was taken into custody and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of 1st-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. Following the arrest, Hunter was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!