Chaffee convenience store allegedly robbed

The Southeast Missourian reports that Chaffee police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged convenience store robbery. The incident allegedly happened late Monday night at Rhodes 101 Convenience Store on Highway 77. Police report that two men confronted a store clerk and demanded money from the register. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police described the suspects as two males. One was about 20 years of age, around 5’10” and heavyset. He was wearing a Nike hoodie with black and gray camo sleeves, light-colored cargo pants, and black and white sneakers. The other was also about 20 years of age, around 5’7” and slender. He was wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans and a white watch. Anyone with information may contact the Chaffee Police Department at (573) 887-6911.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!