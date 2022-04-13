Missouri lawmaker pushing to promote and change state’s organ donation program

You can save as many as eight lives and help heal the lives of dozens of others by being an organ donor. Missouri State Representative Dave Griffith is pushing legislation to bring more awareness and voluntary – not taxpayer – funding to the donor program. House Bill 2680 would allow for more financial contributions and recognition of anatomical donors. The lawmaker has a personal experience with this as his brother, Mark, made the decision that would ultimately benefit others.

If it’s signed into law, it would allow the families of people who’ve donated organs to be recognized using Organ Donor Program funds. It would also open the fund’s monetary contributions to accept any amount, not just the dollar, when a Missourian is asked to contribute as they get or renew their driver’s license.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!