MO Senate expected to vote this week on charter school funding compromise

The Missouri Senate is expected to hold a final vote this week on a charter school funding compromise. The plan would boost state aid to charter schools, instead of diverting local money that would go to traditional public schools. It would also require charter schools to post their test scores online and their board members would have to live in Missouri. During Tuesday’s State Board of Education meeting, President Charlie Shields, a former leader of the Missouri Senate, weighed in on the bill.

If the Senate passes the bill, the legislation would go back over to the House.

