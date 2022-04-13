MO Senate to consider state budget proposal in two weeks

The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee is expected to get to work in two weeks on the House’s 47-billion-dollar state budget proposal. The plan does not include raising the minimum pay for teachers, but instead includes 37-million to restart a so-called “Career Ladder” program and give experienced teachers the opportunity to earn extra pay. The House’s version of the budget does include about 1.8-billion-dollars in unspent funding. State Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says his caucus will fight to use some of that money to boost teacher pay.

Missouri ranks among the lowest in the nation in teacher pay.

